Northampton Railway Station CLOSED as Storm Bert causes ‘major disruption’ to train services

Northampton Railway Station is CLOSED as Storm Bert has caused “major disruption” and all train services travelling through the town are suspended.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The deluge of rain over the weekend has caused the River Nene to burst its banks and there is extensive flooding on the railway and the surrounding roads this morning (Monday, November 25).

There is also no road access to the station, meaning rail replacement buses are also unable to run at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Passengers are warned of the major disruption to services between Milton Keynes and Rugby, and Network Rail is working closely with train operators to run a reduced service with trains being diverted away from Northampton.

All trains travelling through Northampton are suspended and there are no rail replacement buses running.

Jonny Wiseman, customer experience director at London Northwestern Railway, said: “The recent heavy rainfall and resultant standing water in the Northampton area is impacting all services through the station and also access to our nearby depot.

“We advise our customers to check their journeys before setting out as significant disruption is expected to continue throughout the day across our network.”

The flooding is expected to cause significant disruption to rail journeys all day while engineers monitor water levels and assess damage to the tracks and signalling equipment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Passengers are urged to check before they travel at www.nationalrail.co.uk or with their train operator.

Many areas of the town and its surrounding villages are once again sitting underwater following the significant rainfall, with a number of road closures in place this morning.

Police are advising people not to travel wherever possible. If you must go out, do not drive through floodwater as it is not worth the risk to your safety or your vehicle.

A severe flood warning has also been issued for Billing Aquadrome and nearby business parks. This means that flooding could cause danger to life and significant disruption to communities.

The warning was issued by the Environment Agency at around 2.30am and it is believed the flood warning sirens at Billing have been sounding since around 3.30am.