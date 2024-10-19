Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after running from car on A45 in Northampton
The incident happened on the eastbound carriageway near Billing at just after 11am on Friday (October 18).
Police say a man in his 30s was driving a black Mazda 3, when the vehicle came to a stop and the driver ran across the road into the westbound carriageway, where he was in collision with a white Toyota Yaris. Police were already in attendance.
A police spokeswoman added: “The man aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
“Police were in attendance at the time of the collision and so a standard referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).”
The road was closed, in both directions, between Riverside and Earls Barton. It reopened at around 6.45pm.
Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit would like to hear from anyone who may have dash-cam footage that captured any part of the collision.
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 24000623217.
