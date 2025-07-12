Group of travellers breaks into Corby Avon logistics site with workers told to stay away

A group broke into a cosmetic firm’s Earlstrees Road distribution site – which is now operated by outside company Arvato – and parked up their caravans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Workers were told not to go into the Arvato yesterday (Friday, July 11) after the travellers arrived and parked about ten caravans to the rear of the building.

Although trespass on private land is often treated as a civil issue, police had to be called out to calm tensions after the group declined to move on, but by this morning (Saturday) they had packed up and left.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This newspaper has learned it is the latest in a series of concerning incidents in the town where groups have broken into secure areas on industrial sites. Travellers broke into the same Arvato building back in May, and in March the former SIRG building was ransacked after caravans parked up. In some circumstances, they have broken into buildings and trashed them. It’s believed Orchard House’s empty buildings were also targeted lasdt year.

Travellers broke into the Arvato site in Corby. Image: Top Drones

In December an electrical company was targeted, with items worth thousands stolen and fluid poured all over the building.

None of these incidents have been publicised by the authorities.

It is not known yet whether the group gained access to the building on this occasion.

Arvato have been contacted for comment.