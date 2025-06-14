Fundraiser launched in honour of Northampton victim of Indian air disaster

c

Friends of a Northampton-based beauty therapist have launched a fundraising effort to try to help pay for her funeral and to give her son and husband some financial help as they come to terms with her death.

Abdhi Patel, 40, was tragically killed along with her sister Meghaben in the Indian Air disaster in Ahmedabad earlier this week.

The mum-of-one had been manager at Zone Beauty in Drapery, Northampton, for nearly a decade.

Abdhi with her boy Meer and her husband Pankaj. Image: NW

She was travelling back to the town from India where she had been caring for her elderly mother.

Staff at the shop she managed have already spoken of their heartbreak over Abdhi’s death.

Since this newspaper revealed the tragic news of Abdhi’s death yesterday, there has been an outpouring of grief on social media from local people, many of whom knew Abdhi personally or who had been customers of hers.

Now her friends have launched a fundraising page to help her husband and child rebuild their lives.

The page states: “Abdhi was a beloved wife, a devoted mother, and a kind soul who touched the lives of everyone she met. She leaves behind her husband, Pankaj Patel, and their young 8 year old son, Meer, who are now facing a future filled with immense grief and uncertainty.

“This fundraiser is being created to support Abdhi’s family during this heartbreaking time. Abdhi was an earning member of family.

"The funds raised will go toward covering funeral expenses; supporting Meer’s education and future needs and helping Pankaj as he adjusts to life as a single parent.”

“Let us come together as a community to support this grieving family and honour the memory of a remarkable woman whose life was cut far too short.

“Thank you for your kindness, love, and support.”

This newspaper has confirmed the legitimacy of the page with those close to Abdhi.

You can donate to the fundraiser here.