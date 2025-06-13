‘Best of the best’ Northampton beauty therapist among those who tragically died in Indian air crash

A young mum who lived and worked in Northampton is one of more than 200 tragically killed in a devastating Indian air crash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Abdhiben (known as Abdhi) Patel, who has a husband and young son, was on the flight from Ahmedabad that crashed moments after it took off for Gatwick.

The manager of Zone Beauty Studio in The Drapery, Northampton, Abdhi had worked at the salon for about nine years and had been manager for three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She moved to Northampton with her husband in around 2010, and had gone back to India two weeks ago to care for her elderly mother who had fallen ill.

Abdhi Patel, of Northampton, died in the Air India crash yesterday. Image: Courtesy of the Patel family.

The 40-year-old was due back to work on Saturday but yesterday (Thursday, June 12) her colleagues received the devastating news that the flight she was on with her sister Meghaben – of Vadodara, Gujarat – had crashed.

Abdhi’s husband Pankajbhai and eight-year-old son, who had stayed behind in England for work and school, are hoping to travel to India tomorrow to be with family and friends following the tragedy.

Colleague Zara Atif, with the consent of Abdhi’s husband, told this newspaper: “Everyone is absolutely devastated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She was the youngest of her family and was the baby sister to her sister and brother.

Abdhi Patel. Image: Courtesy of Zone Beauty Studio.

"Her son was so utterly dependant on her. This will devastate him.”

Abdhi’s husband and son have been trying to get a flight out to India since yesterday but many flights have been cancelled because of the situation in Ahmedabad.

"Everything was going to well for them. She had recently bought a house in Northampton and she was the breadwinner of the family,” said Zara.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She was such a diligent manager. She was the best of the best.”

Abdhi Patel, who was tragically killed in yesterday's Air India, with her husband Pankajbhai, who survives her along with her little boy. Image: The Patel family.

Colleagues had heard that the Air India flight had crashed yesterday morning but did not know that Abdhi was on the flight until they heard from her husband, who phoned to let them know that she was missing.

"She was supposed to come into work tomorrow,” said Zara.

"We’re totally dependent on her. She’s our rock.

"She took on a lot of stress from other people's problems. We were always telling her not to, but she was a kind person and cared so much about others.”

The final messages that Abdhi sent to Zara were about tasks at work that she was keen to finish so that she did not leave them for her colleagues to complete.

"I just told her to have a lovely trip,” said Zara.

"We were looking forward to having her back.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Salon bosses say they have had overwhelming support from Abdhi’s customers and the wider family.

"When we found out, everyone in the salon was crying,” said Zara.

"She was close to every single person here. Everybody was friends with her. It’s heart-wrenching. We just can’t comprehend it.

"Our children were a similar age. It’s like one of our own is missing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We want to pay tribute to her to show the world that there are people behind this tragedy. She was our colleague, a mother and our friend. We want to tell her story.”

The Air India Flight 171 plummeted into a residential area shortly after take-off yesterday (Thursday, June 12). The full death toll is not yet known but it’s believed 53 of those who perished were from the UK.

The Indian Government is working at speed to confirm the identity of those who were killed. Abdhi has already been formally identified.

Others local people killed include Raxa Modha from Wellingborough. Her daughter-in-law Yasha Kamdar and grandson Rudra Modha are also among the dead.