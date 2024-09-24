Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 100 calls regarding flooding and the weather were made to Northamptonshire’s fire service, in just one day.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) received 160 calls on Monday (September 23) with more than one hundred being weather related.

Of those calls, NFRS says 33 needed a response from firefighters and the other 72 were given advice over the phone or did not require attendance.

Between 11am on Monday and 7am today (Tuesday September 24) , crews attended more than 30 flood-related incidents across the county.

High river levels at the University of Northampton Waterside campus.

Weather-related calls firefighters attended on Monday

Isolating utilities and clearing drains at a flooded Kingsthorpe Shopping Centre

Pumping water away at Harlestone Road, Northampton

Assisting staff with an evacuation at the Park Campus of University of Northampton

Unblocking drains at Glebe Road, Deanshanger

Pumping away water and monitoring the ground in Carrs Way, Harpole

Assisting at floodings at Duston Road in Upper Harlestone, Upton Close in Woodford Halse and Prestpury Road in Northampton

Flooding at properties on Rose Hall Lane in Middleton Cheney and Glassthorpe Lane in Harpole

A fire underground, believed to be caused by water damage in Beech Grove, Northampton

Assisted neighbouring fire service with a person trapped in a vehicle due to flooding in Biddlesden

Attended report of a boat in difficulty on the River Nene at South Bridge Road, Northampton

Isolating electrics at properties on Holyrood Walk in Corby and Balmoral Road in Northampton due to flood damage

NFRS says there were also seven incidents of water damage causing false alarms.

Flooding continue to cause an issue across the county today and flood warnings remain in place. Residents are warned to take precautions as they might still be standing water on roads.

The fire service says: “Please take care while driving, there may be hazards under water that aren’t visible.

“Please continue to follow warnings and safety advice given by the fire service and other local agencies.”

The manic Monday comes after a hectic weekend for the fire service. On Saturday and Sunday (September 21 and 22), NFRS received 81 calls, of which 28 needed emergency crews to attend.

Today, emergency crews have been called to the River Nene in Northampton town centre, where a boat has sank and where a rescue mission was needed to help residents on house boats.