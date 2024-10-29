Fire service, air ambulance, and police on the scene of property fire at home in Corby

Emergency services have been called to what is believed to be a house fire in Meeting Lane, Corby today (October 29).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire at a property in Meeting Lane in Corby shortly after 2pm today (October 29).

“Crews in breathing apparatus discovered a fire on the ground floor of the property and used hose reel jets to put out the fire, which is now being dampened down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A person was brought out of the property by the Fire Service and left in the care of East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS). Fire crews, Police, EMAS and air ambulance remain on the scene.

Emergency services have been called to an incident in Meeting Lane, Corby

“Meeting Lane is currently closed both ways and will remain closed for some time.”

A police cordon is in place at the top of the street, as one ambulance, two paramedic cars, three fire engines from both Corby and Rothwell and three fire cars remain on the scene. The air ambulance departed the scene at 3.50pm, and it is believed that one person was taken from the scene on a stretcher.

Smoke was seen coming from the windows of one side of the semi-detached house in Meeting Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plain clothes and uniformed officers are currently going door-to-door for enquiries, and a gas engineer is currently waiting to be allowed into the house.

The road is currently closed with a police cordon in place

One neighbour said: “It’s just a bit scary. You never expect it to be on your doorstep.”

Another added: “We heard all the sirens then someone sent me a picture I said ‘oh my goodness that’s Meeting Lane, what’s going on?’”