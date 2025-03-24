Family pay tribute to 'much-loved' relative who died on A14 in Northamptonshire

A family has paid tribute to their “much-loved” relative, who sadly died on the A14 in Northamptonshire after being hit by a lorry.

Mark Bowerman, aged 65, of Leicestershire, died on Wednesday, March 5, after he was in collision with a lorry on the westbound carriageway, in a layby near the Catthorpe interchange, while on foot.

His family have shared their thanks to those who stopped to help.

Mark’s family issued this statement to Northamptonshire Police: “The family of Mark Bowerman would like to thank everyone for their kindness and support following his death.

“Mark was very much loved by his family, friends and partner Genny and will be greatly missed.

“We would also like to send our thoughts and gratitude to all who stopped to help Mark and the emergency services involved with responding to the accident.

“Our love and thoughts are also with the driver of the lorry and his family at this terrible time.

“We are all trying to process Mark's death and would like to thank Northamptonshire Police, especially Charlie, the family liaison officer, for his compassion and support during this sad time.”

The incident happened at just after 3.30pm and Mr Bowerman was sadly declared dead at the scene. The road in both directions between the M1/M6 and junction one for around six hours.

An inquest into Mr Bowerman’s death was opened on Thursday (March 20). The coroner gave a provisional cause of death listed of “head and chest injuries”. The inquest was adjourned until September.