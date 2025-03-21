A14 crash victim named as inquest opened
On Wednesday, March 5, at around 3.35pm Mark Bowerman, 65, got out of a vehicle in a layby on westbound side of the A14 near the Catthorpe interchange.
The inquest opening, at Northampton Guildhall yesterday (Thursday, March 20) heard Mr Bowerman was sadly declared dead at the scene, with a provisional cause of death listed as ‘head and chest injuries.’
The police officer who attended the incident said: “I was called to the event of a road collision on the A14, and found personal items in his pocket. Licences identify him as Mark Andrew Bowerman.”
Coroner Hassan Shah adjourned the inquest to September 3, 2025.
