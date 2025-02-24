Description of suspect wanted in connection with Corby car arson released by detectives

A description has been released of a man wanted for setting fire to a parked car in Corby.

The arson attack took place on Wednesday, February 19, at about 9.15pm, when an unknown man doused a car parked in Fotheringhay Road in petrol and set it alight.

Police officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “The incident happened on Wednesday, February 19, at about 9.15pm, when an unknown man doused a parked car in petrol and deliberately set it alight.

The car fire in Fotheringhay Way, Corby. Images courtesy of Jayden Whitworth.

“The suspect is described as a white man, about 30-years-old, about 5ft 10in, with a beard/facial stubble and wearing a dark coloured hooded top and grey jogging bottoms.”

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Please quote incident number 25000102099 when passing on any information to the police to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.