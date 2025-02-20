Car goes up in flames on Corby's Lodge Park estate

The car fire in Shetland Way, Corby. Images courtesy of Jayden Whitworth.

Emergency services were called to Shetland Way in Corby yesterday evening (Wednesday, February 19) after a car caught fire.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fire crews were called to a blaze in Corby last night as a car burnt in the street.

The fire was at the junction of Vian Way and Shetland Way on the Lodge Park estate just after 9.20pm. It was quickly extinguished.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It follows a car fire in Quebec Close on the Kingswood estate just two weeks ago.

Locals reported on social media that the fire in Shetland Way may have been started deliberately after the use of an accelerant, but this has not yet been confirmed by police. A member of the public reported pushing a jerry can away from a second car that was under threat of catching fire.

UPDATE: Northamptonshire Police say they are treating the blaze as arson. Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting incident number 497 of 19/02.

Officers say they are keeping an open mind as to whether it’s linked to other incidents.