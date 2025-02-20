Car goes up in flames on Corby's Lodge Park estate
Fire crews were called to a blaze in Corby last night as a car burnt in the street.
The fire was at the junction of Vian Way and Shetland Way on the Lodge Park estate just after 9.20pm. It was quickly extinguished.
It follows a car fire in Quebec Close on the Kingswood estate just two weeks ago.
Locals reported on social media that the fire in Shetland Way may have been started deliberately after the use of an accelerant, but this has not yet been confirmed by police. A member of the public reported pushing a jerry can away from a second car that was under threat of catching fire.
UPDATE: Northamptonshire Police say they are treating the blaze as arson. Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting incident number 497 of 19/02.
Officers say they are keeping an open mind as to whether it’s linked to other incidents.