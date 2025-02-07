Arsonists set fire to car on Corby's Kingswood estate after pouring liquid all over it

Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin

Senior Reporter

Published 7th Feb 2025, 12:54 BST
Quebec Close, Corby Image: Googleplaceholder image
Quebec Close, Corby Image: Google
Two men are being hunted by police after a car was deliberately set on fire in Corby.

Officers are asking witnesses to come forward after the silver VW Passat went up in flames in Quebec Close on the Kingswood estate in Corby.

Between 8.40pm and 9pm on Wednesday, February 5, two men approached the car parked in a parking area off Lingfield Walk.

One of them poured an unknown substance over the vehicle before setting it alight and then running off. One was wearing black bottoms, white trainers and a grey hoodie. The other had light-coloured jogging bottoms and a dark coloured hoodie.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have any information, including CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage, of two males running in the area at the relevant time.

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Firestoppers anonymously on 0800 169 5558.

Please quote incident number 25000073967 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.

