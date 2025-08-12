Corby water main bursts AGAIN causing jams in north of town

A water main in Corby burst yet again this afternoon, flooding Rockingham Road and causing traffic backlogs for commuters.

The main next to the Shire Lodge Cemetery has burst multiple times each year since at least 2017.

Every time it bursts it floods Rockingham Road until Anglian Water operatives arrive again and set up temporary traffic lights while they mend the main.

Despite promising to investigate the repeated issue back in 2018, no permanent fix has ever been found. The water company has never revealed what the issue is with the main.

Rockingham Road in Corby is flooded again after a water main burst.

And this afternoon (Tuesday, August 12) the main burst again flooding muddy brown water out on to the road. It’s only five weeks since the last breach was fixed.

Traffic is this evening backed-up along Rockingham Road in both directions, and along Gretton Brook Road.

It is not yet known when the issue will be fixed but Anglian Water operatives are on the scene.