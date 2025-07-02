Water leak floods Corby cemetery entrance yet again and causes tailbacks along Rockingham Road and Gretton Brook Road

Kate Cronin
By Kate Cronin

Published 2nd Jul 2025, 18:21 BST
Traffic queued this teatime around the north of Corby after a water main burst again near Shire Lodge Cemetery.

There has been a repeated leak at the same spot next to the entrance to the cemetery for at least the past eight years.

Back in 2018 Anglian Water promised to investigate the issue after the main burst several times in a few months.

But today (Wednesday, July 2) the same issue reoccurred, lifting part of the pavement and blocking pedestrian access to the cemetery at both the entrance and exit.

Shire Lodge Cemetery entrance is flooded again after a water main burst in Rockingham Road, Corby. Image: NWplaceholder image
Anglian Water operatives arrived on site at lunchtime today to set up temporary traffic restrictions while they try to get to the bottom of the problem.

But this afternoon, traffic is extremely heavy on the approach to the site in both directions along Rockingham Road and from Tayto to the Jet Garage in Gretton Brook Road.

Anglian Water have been contacted for comment.

