Water leak floods Corby cemetery entrance yet again and causes tailbacks along Rockingham Road and Gretton Brook Road
There has been a repeated leak at the same spot next to the entrance to the cemetery for at least the past eight years.
Back in 2018 Anglian Water promised to investigate the issue after the main burst several times in a few months.
But today (Wednesday, July 2) the same issue reoccurred, lifting part of the pavement and blocking pedestrian access to the cemetery at both the entrance and exit.
Anglian Water operatives arrived on site at lunchtime today to set up temporary traffic restrictions while they try to get to the bottom of the problem.
But this afternoon, traffic is extremely heavy on the approach to the site in both directions along Rockingham Road and from Tayto to the Jet Garage in Gretton Brook Road.
Anglian Water have been contacted for comment.
