Corby Cube opens to provide emergency help to flood victims overnight

People affected by the severe flooding in Corby are being advised to head to the Cube this evening where help is on offer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Council staff will be on hand to help people whose homes are not inhabitable tonight.

Many people in the town were caught off-guard as flooding hit the area in the late afternoon during torrential downpours. Flood warnings were only issued by the Environment Agency as some parts were already under water.

Many have reported water is already in their houses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gainsborough Road / Oakley Road in Corby. Image: Emma Louise Stacey

Now an emergency assistance centre has been set up at the Cube in George Street to help those affected.

Speaking on social media, council leader Jason Smithers (Con, Oundle) said: “North Northamptonshire Council has set up an EMERGENCY assistance centre based at the Corby Cube to help those who may be impacted by flooding caused by adverse weather conditions.

“The Council is aware that a number of properties in the Corby area could be impacted depending on the weather conditions.

“The assistance centre has been set up as a precaution to provide support and advice on emergency housing should the situation with localised flooding deteriorate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The BP Fourways roundabout in Corby as flooding hits the town. Image: Submitted

“Should anyone need to leave their home due to temporary flooding, they can turn up at the Corby Cube’s main entrance in person to get assistance.

“The Council is working closely with its partner agencies to support the local community and those impacted by the adverse weather.”