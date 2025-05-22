Car flips over onto its roof outside Rushden primary school
Police and the ambulance service attended the incident in Newton Road, Rushden, at about 9.25am yesterday (Wednesday, May 21).
These pictures taken by Jason Richards show the aftermath of the incident and how close it was to Newton Road School.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “This came in at 9.25am yesterday as a single vehicle collision in Newton Road, Rushden.”
The force spokesman said it involved the driver of a blue Toyota C-HR and the vehicle ended up on its roof.
They were not able to confirm if another vehicle was involved, although pictures taken at the scene shortly afterwards show a white van which appears to have been damaged.
The police spokesman went on to say: “The ambulance service were in attendance but no serious injuries are noted, the driver was out of the vehicle by the time officers arrived.”
Jason Richards was driving along Newton Road as the emergency services arrived to help out at the scene.
He told the Northants Telegraph: “I just think it’s a miracle that a few minutes previously the children had been coming into the school and could have been impaled or killed right in front of the crossing where mums and children always are.
"It’s a 20-mile zone when school is in and I am always really cautious coming down there because there’s cars parked on both sides of the road and it’s a difficult area.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.