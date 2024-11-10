A police operation is under way in Kettering this evening at Junction 7 of the A14.

Traffic is not moving in both directions following an incident at teatime today (Sunday, November 10) on the bridge over the A-road.

Both the west and eastbound carriageways are blocked between the Rothwell A6 junction and the A43 junction 8.

It is the second serious incident on the A14 at Kettering in two days. On Friday the road was closed for several hours following a collision between a pedestrian and a lorry.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.