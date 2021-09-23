E-scooter involved in "serious collision" in Northampton town centre

Last night's crash happened outside the Garibaldi Hotel in Bailiff Street

Crash investigators have confirmed a Voi e-scooter was involved in a "serious collision" in Northampton town centre on Wednesday night (September 23).

Northamptonshire Police launched an urgent appeal for witnesses after the rented scooter and a blue Toyota Aygo collided near the Garibaldi Hotel in Bailiff Street at around 7.45pm.

The Force have not yet revealed if anyone was injured in the smash.

But a spokesman for the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: "We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area of Bailiff Street, near the junction with Robert Street last night and may have witnessed this collision, or could have dashcam or CCTV footage.