Young Corby gun dealer made £30k profit

Jack Sikora had been converting guns in his Thoresby Court home. Photos: Northamptonshire Police

He ran a ‘gun production line’ from his flat on the Beanfield Estate.

And this week a judge ruled that Jack James Sikora will have to pay back £9,300 of the £30k profit he made from running drugs and guns through Corby.

Sikora, who is now 23, was convicted of buying blank firing pistols and converting them to deadly weapons in June last year.

It came just months after he’d been given a second chance by a crown court judge when he fired one of the weapons into the beer garden of The Phoenix pub.

Sikora, formerly of Thoresby Court, Corby, was eventually given a prison term of 12 years and five months, narrowly avoiding a life term. He will have to be ruled fit for release by the parole board before he can be let out of prison. He is being held at HMP Swinfen Hall, in Staffordshire, which specialises in managing the sentences of younger offenders.

Last week Sikora was back before Northampton Crown Court for a final Proceeds of Crime Act hearing.

Looking healthy and wearing a smart blue shirt, Sikora appeared in person in the dock.

The court was told by prosecutor Andy Peet that financial investigators had found Sikora had benefited from his crimes to the tune of £30,407.

But the amount that they had been able to recover was just £9,300. He will have to pay back that amount to the court. If he does not pay it within three months he will have a further four months added to his jail term.

Proceeds of crime act proceedings are designed to ensure that criminals are not able to walk out of jail and back to the huge profits they reaped from their crimes.

Half of the money collected is paid to HM Treasury with the rest split between the court, the police and the financial investigator in the case.