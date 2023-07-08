Jack Sikora had been converting guns in his Thoresby Court home. Photos: Northamptonshire Police

The stash of guns kept in a Corby flat by a young drug dealer have been revealed in photos released by Northamptonshire Police.

The court heard that he had bought six guns in quick succession before converting them at a workstation inside his flat.

Sikora had been converting blank pistols in his flat in Corby

The 22-year-old was also said to be a ‘significant’ drug dealer and officers found cocaine stashed in a void above his water tank.

Now police have released pictures of the guns – that Sikora converted into deadly firearms – as well as ammunition and cocaine found in his home.

Following his sentencing hearing, lead investigator Detective Constable Natalie Atchison said: “I am pleased to see this significant sentence handed out to Jack Sikora as it demonstrates the seriousness of his offending.

“Despite being given a second chance by the courts for a previous firearms offence, he was back ordering pistols just six days later. This behaviour demonstrated a complete lack of remorse and I am pleased that this time, he has been sent to prison.”

Ammunition had also been converted for use in the firearms. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

Detective Inspector Darren Brown, of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit, said: “Tackling serious and organised crime is a matter of priority for Northamptonshire Police and we work really hard to ensure people like Jack Sikora are sent to prison.

“We worked closely with the firearms team in Northamptonshire as part of this case and will continue to do so in the future to ensure other offenders are brought to justice.”

Sentencing Sikora, His Honour Judge Rupert Mayo said he had ‘seriously considered’ giving Sikora a life sentence but had been persuaded by case law that Sikora’s crimes did not quite meet the threshold. He said Sikora’s crimes were ‘deliberate, calculated and sophisticated’ and that probation officers said Sikora was ‘entrenched in criminal activity.’

A Proceeds Of Crime Act hearing for Sikora is scheduled for August 4, 2023.

Another of the guns converted by Sikora. Photo: Northamptonshire Police