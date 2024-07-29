Woman charged over Kettering e-scooter crash which left pedestrian injured

By Sam Wildman
Published 29th Jul 2024, 10:15 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A woman will face magistrates later this year after a Kettering pedestrian was knocked over by an e-scooter rider outside her home.

Sophie Eleanor Cawthorne, aged 24 and of Kettering, has been charged with two offences after an incident which injured Shirley Smith.

CCTV footage captured the moment Mrs Smith was struck on the pavement in Windmill Avenue on April 9, which led to a police investigation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She was left with nasty bruises and said she was ‘angry’, with e-scooter firm Voi passing on the rider’s details to police officers.

One of Shirley's bruises and the moment she was knocked to the ground.One of Shirley's bruises and the moment she was knocked to the ground.
One of Shirley's bruises and the moment she was knocked to the ground.

Police confirmed that Cawthorne has now been charged with driving without due care and attention and failing to report a road accident.

She will appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on September 4.