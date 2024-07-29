Woman charged over Kettering e-scooter crash which left pedestrian injured

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman will face magistrates later this year after a Kettering pedestrian was knocked over by an e-scooter rider outside her home.

Sophie Eleanor Cawthorne, aged 24 and of Kettering, has been charged with two offences after an incident which injured Shirley Smith.

CCTV footage captured the moment Mrs Smith was struck on the pavement in Windmill Avenue on April 9, which led to a police investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She was left with nasty bruises and said she was ‘angry’, with e-scooter firm Voi passing on the rider’s details to police officers.

One of Shirley's bruises and the moment she was knocked to the ground.

Police confirmed that Cawthorne has now been charged with driving without due care and attention and failing to report a road accident.