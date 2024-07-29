Woman charged over Kettering e-scooter crash which left pedestrian injured
A woman will face magistrates later this year after a Kettering pedestrian was knocked over by an e-scooter rider outside her home.
Sophie Eleanor Cawthorne, aged 24 and of Kettering, has been charged with two offences after an incident which injured Shirley Smith.
CCTV footage captured the moment Mrs Smith was struck on the pavement in Windmill Avenue on April 9, which led to a police investigation.
She was left with nasty bruises and said she was ‘angry’, with e-scooter firm Voi passing on the rider’s details to police officers.
Police confirmed that Cawthorne has now been charged with driving without due care and attention and failing to report a road accident.
She will appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on September 4.