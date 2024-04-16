Kettering pedestrian's anger after Voi e-scooter crash on pavement outside house leaves her bruised

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Kettering woman says she’s angry after an e-scooter rider crashed into her on the pavement outside her house.

Police are investigating after Shirley Smith was left with nasty bruises when she was struck in Windmill Avenue last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident was captured on CCTV and Voi – the company which operates the controversial e-scooter scheme – say they have banned the rider and given their details to police.

One of Shirley's bruises and the moment she was knocked to the ground

Shirley, 68, said: “I’m still angry now. I’ve suffered pain and I can live with that but I’m so angry that people ride these scooters on the pavement and think they have the right to do it. It’s wrong.”

The incident took place at about 11.05am on Tuesday, April 9, as Shirley left her home to be taken to a Slimming World session.

CCTV footage from her house shows her walking up a driveway towards the road, where a friend was waiting for her in a car, but as she reached the pavement an e-scooter came from her right and knocked her to the ground. Riding an e-scooter on the pavement is prohibited and can result in a fine and penalty points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shirley said: “I didn’t see her and initially it was shock but then I got angry.

Left, the e-scooter rider coming into shot just as Shirley walked onto the pavement and, right, the moment the pair collided

"Her attitude really did stink. She accused me of not looking but she was the one riding illegally on the pavement.”

The crash left Shirley with bruises, which are still visible, and pain to her side. She said the woman riding the e-scooter left the scene without leaving her details.

Shirley’s husband Mike said: “It’s not the scooters that’s the problem but the people that use them and the lack of police enforcing the law.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No arrests have been made in connection with the collision. A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “We are working with Voi to investigate the incident.”

Voi e-scooters have been a divisive topic since a trial scheme was launched in Kettering in December 2020.

They aim to provide a greener and cheaper alternative form of transport to help cut congestion and pollution but concerns have been raised about issues including including poor parking on paths, riding on pavements and the policing of drink-driver users.

Two people have died in nearby West Northamptonshire due to incidents involving the scooters and others have suffered injuries, with West Northamptonshire Council set to propose stricter rules on e-scooters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Voi spokesperson said: “We’re very sorry that a woman was injured following this incident.

“We have banned the rider from using Voi for irresponsible riding and we are actively working with the police, providing them with the rider’s details.

"Riding an e-scooter on the pavement is not allowed and we are very clear on this in our safety messaging to all users. We also provide regular safe riding skills training sessions so that riders are aware of how to ride safely.

“We will take action against anyone found breaking our safe riding rules – including banning them from our service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad