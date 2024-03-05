Woman, 19, pleads not guilty over Kettering crash which left motorbike rider seriously injured

She’ll face a trial later this year
By Sam Wildman
Published 5th Mar 2024, 14:27 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A woman will face a trial over a crash in Kettering which left a motorbike rider with serious injuries.

Olivia Jacobs, 19, appeared before magistrates in Northampton today (Tuesday) after being charged in connection with an incident on June 28 last year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Emergency services were called to London Road, near the junction with Silverwood Road, at about 1pm after a crash involving a white Volkswagen and a blue Suzuki motorcyle.

Most Popular
Police at the scene last yearPolice at the scene last year
Police at the scene last year

The motorbike rider, a man, suffered two fractured ribs, a dislocated finger, bruising to his lung and bruising to his thumb, the court heard.

Jacobs, of Lensway in Mawsley, is accused of causing serious injury by driving without due care and attention.

She pleaded not guilty and was granted unconditional bail ahead of a trial later this year.