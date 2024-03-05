Woman, 19, pleads not guilty over Kettering crash which left motorbike rider seriously injured
A woman will face a trial over a crash in Kettering which left a motorbike rider with serious injuries.
Olivia Jacobs, 19, appeared before magistrates in Northampton today (Tuesday) after being charged in connection with an incident on June 28 last year.
Emergency services were called to London Road, near the junction with Silverwood Road, at about 1pm after a crash involving a white Volkswagen and a blue Suzuki motorcyle.
The motorbike rider, a man, suffered two fractured ribs, a dislocated finger, bruising to his lung and bruising to his thumb, the court heard.
Jacobs, of Lensway in Mawsley, is accused of causing serious injury by driving without due care and attention.
She pleaded not guilty and was granted unconditional bail ahead of a trial later this year.