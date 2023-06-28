Motorcyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries following crash in London Road, Kettering

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Kettering.

Emergency services were called to London Road in the town at about 1pm today (Wednesday) following a collision involving a car and a motorcycle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Northants Police told the Northants Telegraph: “The rider of the motorcycle has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Part of London Road, Kettering has been closed by police

"London Road is currently closed for investigations, and we ask the public to avoid the area until further notice.