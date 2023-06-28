Motorcyclist taken to hospital with serious injuries following crash in London Road, Kettering
Drivers are being urged to avoid the area
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 28th Jun 2023, 14:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 15:12 BST
A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Kettering.
Emergency services were called to London Road in the town at about 1pm today (Wednesday) following a collision involving a car and a motorcycle.
A spokesman for Northants Police told the Northants Telegraph: “The rider of the motorcycle has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.
"London Road is currently closed for investigations, and we ask the public to avoid the area until further notice.
"London Road is closed at its junctions with Wallis Road, Silverwood Road and Boddington Road.”