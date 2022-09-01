Wellingborough man who 'showed no regard for life' admits double stabbing

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man is facing a lengthy prison sentence after admitting stabbing two people outside a Wellingborough pub.

Lewis Gladstone Jackson showed no regard for life when he attacked his victims outside the Royal Oak in Doddington Road on the evening of February 19.

The 31-year-old was involved in an altercation inside the pub before he stabbed a man in his 50s.

The Royal Oak in Wellingborough

Jackson, of Westbrook in Wellingborough, then turned the weapon on a woman in her 30s, stabbing her once to the arm.

Both victims were taken to hospital but thankfully did not suffer life-threatening or life-changing injuries.

Gladstone was arrested after fleeing the scene and subsequently charged with one count of Section 18 GBH, one count of Section 20 GBH and one count of possession of an offensive weapon.

At Northampton Crown Court on August 22 he pleaded guilty to the offences and was remanded into custody. He will be sentenced at the same court on September 26.

Lead investigator Detective Constable Chris Mann said: “This was a really shocking incident for everyone involved as most people go out to enjoy a drink safely and then go home without incident.

“Gladstone showed no regard for life when he stabbed these two people and his actions could have had fatal consequences.

“Tackling serious violence is a priority for Northamptonshire Police and I hope this case demonstrates our commitment in bringing offenders to justice.”