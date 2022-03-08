Wellingborough man charged after double stabbing at pub
He's been remanded in custody
A man has been remanded in custody after being charged over a double stabbing at a pub in Wellingborough.
Lewis Gladstone Jackson, 31, is accused of two counts of Section 18 GBH - wounding with intent - possession of a bladed article in a public place and with driving without insurance.
The charges are in connection with an incident at the Royal Oak in Doddington Road at about 8.50pm on Saturday, February 19.
A man and a woman were stabbed in the incident but neither sustained life-threatening injuries.
Jackson, of no fixed address but of the Wellingborough area, was remanded into custody and will next appear at Northampton Crown Court on April 15.