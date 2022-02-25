Two stabbed after incident at Wellingborough pub

A man and woman suffered stab wounds after being attacked at a Wellingborough pub.

The shocking incident took place last Saturday (February 19) at about 8.50pm at the Royal Oak in Doddington Road.

One person was stabbed inside the pub while the second was attacked outside.

The Royal Oak, Wellingborough.

The pair were taken to hospital but thankfully their injuries were not life-threatening.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Enquiries are progressing to apprehend those involved but anyone with any information should call us quoting reference number 22000101166."