Two stabbed after incident at Wellingborough pub
Police have appealed for information
A man and woman suffered stab wounds after being attacked at a Wellingborough pub.
The shocking incident took place last Saturday (February 19) at about 8.50pm at the Royal Oak in Doddington Road.
One person was stabbed inside the pub while the second was attacked outside.
The pair were taken to hospital but thankfully their injuries were not life-threatening.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Enquiries are progressing to apprehend those involved but anyone with any information should call us quoting reference number 22000101166."
Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.