Wellingborough man appears at court over serious assault which involved up to 10 people

He will face a crown court judge in June

By Sam Wildman
Published 21st Apr 2023, 13:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 13:32 BST

A man has appeared at court over a serious Wellingborough assault which involved up to 10 people and left the victim with broken ribs.

Ijuha Sterling-Campbell, 26, is accused of causing grievous bodily harm with intent after being arrested as part of an investigation into Monday’s assault (April 17).

Police received reports that a man was assaulted by a group, who are alleged to have used poles and a baseball bat, close to garages in Shearwater Lane at about 6.30pm.

Northampton Magistrates' CourtNorthampton Magistrates' Court
Sterling-Campbell, of Chapman Road, appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court yesterday and was released on conditional bail to return to Northampton Crown Court on June 1.

Investigating officers are still keen to hear from anyone with information about the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 23000230529.

Witnesses can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.