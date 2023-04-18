News you can trust since 1897
Poles and a baseball bat used in attack near Wellingborough garages which left victim with 'serious' chest injuries

The victim’s injuries included multiple broken ribs

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 18th Apr 2023, 13:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 13:42 BST

Officers investigating a serious assault on a man in Wellingborough are appealing for witnesses and information.

Police say a man was near to garages on Shearwater Lane when he was set upon by a group of up to 10 people who used poles and a baseball bat to inflict chest injuries, including multiple broken ribs.

The victim was taken to hospital following the attack at about 6.30pm yesterday (Monday, April 17).

Police are appealing for witnesses to the attack in WellingboroughPolice are appealing for witnesses to the attack in Wellingborough
Police are appealing for witnesses to the attack in Wellingborough
Police say his injuries are believed to be serious but not life-threatening.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information about it is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 23000230529.

A 26-year-old Wellingborough man arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with the incident remains in custody today (Tuesday).