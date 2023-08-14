News you can trust since 1897
Wellingborough man appears at court after being charged over fatal crash

He’s accused of causing death by dangerous driving
By Sam Wildman
Published 14th Aug 2023, 13:47 BST- 1 min read

A Wellingborough man has appeared at court after being charged over a fatal crash which took place in the town.

Andrew Stapley, of Senwick Drive, is accused of causing death by dangerous driving over the incident in Cannon Street on December 11, 2021.

David Keech, 83, was involved in a collision with a red Mercedes and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Northampton Magistrates' CourtNorthampton Magistrates' Court
He later died on January 2, 2022, and his family paid tribute to the loving husband and father.

Stapley, 53, appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court last week and was granted unconditional bail.

The case was sent for trial at Northampton Crown Court and the next hearing will take place on September 20.