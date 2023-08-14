Wellingborough man appears at court after being charged over fatal crash

A Wellingborough man has appeared at court after being charged over a fatal crash which took place in the town.

Andrew Stapley, of Senwick Drive, is accused of causing death by dangerous driving over the incident in Cannon Street on December 11, 2021.

David Keech, 83, was involved in a collision with a red Mercedes and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Northampton Magistrates' Court

He later died on January 2, 2022, and his family paid tribute to the loving husband and father.

Stapley, 53, appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court last week and was granted unconditional bail.