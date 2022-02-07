Tribute to 'loving' husband, father and grandfather killed in Wellingborough collision

An 83-year-old man who sadly died as a result of a collision in Wellingborough has been named as David Keech.

David was involved in an incident in Cannon Street at about 5.35pm on Saturday, December 11, when he was in collision with a red Mercedes Vito.

He was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries but sadly died on Sunday, January 2.

David Keech

His family have released the following statement via Northamptonshire Police.

They said: "David was a kind and caring man who was a loving husband and father who took great pleasure in spending time with his four grandchildren.

"He had many areas of interest from classic cars, having rebuilt a Triumph GT6, through to actually racing in his younger years.

"His positivity was infectious even after his cancer diagnoses some 18 months ago. He lived his life with a smile on his face.