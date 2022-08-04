Wellingborough dealer exploited vulnerable drug user

Drugs found with his DNA

A Wellingborough man exploited a vulnerable drug user for his own financial gain by dealing from their home.

Stuart Prigmore, 21, was found by police with cash and mobile phones inside a flat in Huntingdon in June 2019.

Officers searched the property and found 31 wraps of heroin and 42 wraps of crack cocaine inside as well as debt sheets.

Prigmore’s DNA was linked to some packages of the drugs.

At Huntingdon Crown Court Prigmore, of Midland Road, was sentenced to 21 months in prison, suspended for 20 months, for being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin and acquiring criminal property.

Detective Constable Alex Oliver said: “Prigmore was only a teenager himself at this time yet he was exploiting a vulnerable drug user for his own financial gain.