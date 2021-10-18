'We'll never understand it', say Maddie's devastated parents after 'perfect daughter' murdered in Kettering

Maddie Durdant-Hollamby

Maddie Durdant-Hollamby was stabbed to death by her boyfriend on the same day she wanted to break up with him, her devastated parents have revealed.

Detectives believe the 22-year-old was killed by Ben Green, 41, at his home in Slate Drive, Kettering, in August before he stabbed himself to death.

Now Maddie's parents, speaking for the first time, have claimed that she wanted to end her relationship with her boyfriend on the night that he murdered her.

Floral tributes left outside the house

Mum Rachel, 46, said: "We think she actually probably wanted to be able to come home later that evening and say 'I've ended my relationship with Ben and I'm going to go on holiday next week and have a great time.'"

She added that the couple were arguing about Maddie going on holiday without Ben before their bodies were found at his detached home off Warren Hill.

Rachel described Maddie, who lived with her parents in Wimblington, Cambridgeshire, as the "perfect daughter, perfect friend".

Maddie met killer Ben, a marketing director, at Alumasc Water Management Solutions in Burton Latimer before she got a job in marketing at a construction company.

Ben Green

Rachel told the BBC that she became concerned about Maddie on August 27 when one of her friends asked why she hadn't joined a group call the previous evening.

They then learned that Maddie had missed a work meeting and one of Maddie's friends went to Ben's house on the same day before calling the police when there was no answer.

Police arrived to find the bodies of Maddie and Ben alongside one another, each with stab wounds.

They opened a murder investigation and said they were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

Maddie's dad Steve, 48, said that there were no signs of domestic violence between the couple.

Mr Durdant-Hollamby told the BBC: "The hardest bit with it, we'll never understand the why.

"It'll never come out. We live with that, and unfortunately his family will as well."

Reports from a forensic pathologist found Maddie died from stab wounds to the chest with Mr Green's cause of death recorded as self-inflicted knife wounds.

A full inquest into both deaths is scheduled in January.

Maddie's family held a 'party-themed' funeral for her in September, where guests were asked to avoid black clothing and instead "dress to impress".

A fund in Ms Durdant-Hollamby's name has so far raised more than £39,000 for the Construction Youth Trust, which helps youngsters join the industry.