Murdered Maddie died of stab wounds to the chest in Kettering, inquest hears

Flowers left outside the Slate Drive home.

An inquest into the death of murdered Maddie Durdant-Hollamby has heard she died of stab wounds to the chest.

The 22-year-old's body was found with the body of her 41-year-old boyfriend Ben Green at his home in Kettering at lunchtime on August 27.

Detectives opened a major murder investigation and believe Mr Green killed Maddie before taking his own life at the detached Slate Drive house, off Warren Hill.

Maddie Durdant-Hollamby

This morning (Wednesday) an inquest into Maddie's death was opened at a brief five-minute hearing at Northamptonshire Coroner’s Court in Northampton.

Senior coroner for Northamptonshire Anne Pember said she had received a report from forensic pathologist Dr Michael Biggs.

He had recorded the cause of death as stab wounds to the chest.

Ms Pember adjourned the inquest until January 13, 2022.

Ben Green

Last week police revealed that preliminary post-mortem examination reports had show Mr Green died of self-inflicted knife wounds.

No date has yet been released for the inquest into his death.

Police are not seeking anyone else in connection with their investigation into Maddie's murder.

Maddie, a talented dancer from Wimblington in Cambridgeshire, was described as a "beautiful person both inside and out" in a heartbreaking family tribute.

A family statement said: “We are absolutely devastated at the loss of Maddie, our beautiful daughter, sister, granddaughter and niece.

“Our hearts are broken and we cannot begin to imagine life without her. The shock and pain we are feeling is indescribable. She was a beautiful person both inside and out, who loved nothing more than spending time with her family and friends.

“Maddie was a kind, caring, thoughtful young woman, who touched the lives of everyone she met. A talented dancer, her creative talent continued through school and into her career in marketing. Her life has been sadly cut short just as her career was blossoming. Our thoughts are with everybody who knew and loved Maddie as much as we did.”

Officers had placed a forensic tent around Mr Green's personalised BMW, found at the garage of his house.

The father-of-three was a marketing director at Alumasc Water Management Solutions in Burton Latimer and was also a trustee of cancer charity Team Mikayla.

Maddie had also worked in marketing at Alumasc for more than two years, where it's believed the pair met, before taking a job as a marketing executive at building suppliers Keyline Civils Specialist in Peterborough.