Watches worth £50,000 found after Kettering shopping centre raid arrest

A man has been arrested after several shops were burgled in Kettering's Newlands Shopping Centre.

Police executed a warrant in Regent Street yesterday morning (Sunday) where they found 40 watches worth about £50,000.

Shops including Boots, Pep & Co and jewellers Goldsmiths in the centre were all broken into overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday last week.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of burgling Goldsmiths, Boots, Pep & Co, Eurochange and Tapri Cafe after he was found by a police dog under a van.

He has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The force said other items were found in the Regent Street raid linking a suspect to further burglaries in the town.

On Twitter Chief Constable Nick Adderley said: "A little over 12 months ago I stated that I would make @NorthantsPolice a crime fighting force and a force that created a hostile environment for criminals, no iff’s [sic], no butts [sic].

"The teams have responded magnificently and we are seeing results like this daily."