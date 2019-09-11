Thieves steal cash and jewellery from seven shops in Kettering's Newlands centre

Police have said the offenders made off with cash, jewellery and other goods from seven stores after breaking in to the Newlands centre overnight.
A police spokesperson said the unknown offenders broke in to the Newlands centre between 11.30pm yesterday (Tuesday) and 12.30am this morning (Wednesday).
They smashed a window and then gained entry to seven stores in the centre in Tanner Road, Kettering.
The police said the burglars stole a number of items, including cash and jewellery.
The centre is still open and shoppers walking through will notice that Boots, Pep & Co, Goldsmiths, Eurochange and an ATM cashpoint have all been affected.
A spokesperson for the centre declined to comment.
Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.