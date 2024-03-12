Watch CCTV footage of Katie Price played in court as she's convicted of Kettering driving offences

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This is the moment Katie Price was caught on CCTV getting from behind the wheel in Kettering – despite not having a valid licence.

The celebrity model and author, 45, was found guilty of two motoring offences in her absence after a trial at Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday).

She pulled into the BP M&S services in her gold Range Rover between junctions 9 and 8 of the A14 at about 10am on August 2 last year.

Katie Price was spotted on CCTV leaving the vehicle by police.

A police officer recognised her and, believing she was disqualified, checked CCTV footage – which was played in court and released by Northamptonshire Police – which showed her exiting the vehicle and entering the store.

She held an expired licence after a period of disqualification and an application had been made for her licence to be renewed but it had been withdrawn. Prosecutor Cheryl Burridge told the court her record has a ‘medical stop’ on it.

Price had denied driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence but was convicted. She was sentenced to a total of eight penalty points – taking her current tally to 11 points and leaving her just short of a ban. The court heard that, despite avoiding a disqualification by magistrates, Price still is not currently allowed to drive.