Katie Price has swerved a driving ban after she was spotted behind the wheel without a licence by eagle-eyed police in Kettering.

The celebrity model and author, 45, was found guilty of two motoring offences in her absence after a trial at Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday).

She was caught on CCTV pulling into the BP M&S services in her gold Range Rover between junctions 9 and 8 of the A14 at about 10am on August 2 last year.

Katie Price. Credit: Getty Images

Price, of Horsham in West Sussex, had been banned from driving in September 2021 over a drunken crash and held an expired licence after a period of disqualification when she was seen driving near Kettering. An application had been made for her licence to be renewed but it had been withdrawn. Prosecutor Cheryl Burridge told the court her record has a medical stop on it.

The court heard police officer Harrison Beverley recognised her and believed she was disqualified from previous news reports but did not initially witness her driving – only to see her get out from the driver’s seat when CCTV was checked.

Price had denied driving without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence but was convicted by magistrates in a packed courtroom one. National media waited outside the venue’s steps, anticipating her to attend the hearing, but she did not show up.

Price was handed a total of eight penalty points – taking her current tally to 11 points and leaving her just short of a ban – and ordered to pay a total of £1,852 in fines and costs. The court heard that, despite avoiding a disqualification by magistrates, Price still is not currently allowed to drive.