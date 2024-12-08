Violent Wellingborough man jailed for assaults he carried out just two years after he stabbed pair outside pub
Back in 2022, Lewis Gladstone Jackson was imprisoned after he stabbed a man and a woman outside the Royal Oak in Doddington Road, Wellingborough.
A judge said he ‘showed no regard for human life’ when he admitted two counts of GBH and possession of a knife.
But just two years later Jackson was back out on the streets and assaulting two more victims.
The 24-year-old appeared before Northampton Crown Court last month to admit an ABH on a woman and the common assault of a man that took place at Corrie Close on May 19 this year.
He pleaded guilty to both assaults and was sentenced to 23 months in prison.
Jackson, of Westbrook, Wellingborough, was also banned from contacting either victim or going near their address for five years.