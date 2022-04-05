Unpaid work for Kettering man caught with knuckleduster

A man who was caught with a knuckleduster during a stop and search in Kettering has been ordered to complete unpaid work.

Jason Macdonald, 37, was arrested when police stopped a black Mercedes at about 6.50pm on March 4 last year.

During the search in Windmill Avenue police found the weapon, cannabis and two bags of cocaine.

Macdonald, of Regent Street, was charged with possession of an offensive weapon and possession of both a class A and class B drug.

He pleaded guilty to the offences when he appeared before magistrates last month.

Macdonald was sentenced to a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and told to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge to fund victim services of £95.

Magistrates made an order depriving him of his rights to the knuckleduster.

Macdonald was given a suspended sentence after burgling a shop in Wellingborough in January 2022, ten months after the knuckleduster incident.