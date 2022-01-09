Kettering burglar given 'last chance' after corner shop raid

Northampton Magistrates' Court.

A burglar from Kettering has been given a last chance to stay out of trouble after he raided a corner shop this week.

Jason MacDonald, of Regent Street, was arrested after an incident in Wellingborough in the early hours of Tuesday (January 4).

Police were called to Ria Mini Market in Mill Road after MacDonald, 37, burgled the store at about 1.15am.

After entering via a window he stole cigarettes, cash and a till worth about £500.

He was charged with burglary and appeared before magistrates in Northampton the following day where he pleaded guilty.

Magistrates sentenced him to 24 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, giving him a last chance to show that he can rehabilitate.