Two men admit roles in 490-plant Kettering cannabis factory found inside house
Two men will be sentenced next month after admitting their roles in a Kettering cannabis factory.
Elmaz Idriz and Fabrizio Zika, of no fixed address, were arrested after police burst into a house in Headlands on Thursday morning (May 23).
Officers found 490 cannabis plants as well as equipment associated with growing it.
Idriz, 37, and Zika, 27, were charged with the production of a class B drug and pleaded guilty when they appeared before magistrates the following day.
The pair were remanded in custody until their next hearing at Northampton Crown Court on June 21 where they will be sentenced.