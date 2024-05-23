Two arrested as Kettering cannabis factory grow house raided

By Alison Bagley
Published 23rd May 2024, 13:54 BST
Two men have been arrested following a police raid at a home in Headlands, Kettering.

The raid by Northants Police took place at 8.20am this morning (May 23) when officers broke down the front door and found cannabis plants in rooms across the house.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “We executed a warrant in Headlands this morning at around 8.20am, and once inside found a cannabis grow.

“Two men aged 27 and 37 have been arrested in connection with the find and remain in police custody.”

Forensics officers are currently on the scene and National Grid workers are cutting off power to the large semi-detached house.