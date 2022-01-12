Two arrested after Corby stabbing

They remain in custody

By Sam Wildman
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 12:21 pm
Two men have been arrested after Monday's stabbing in Corby's town centre, police have confirmed.

The suspects, aged 34 and 37, are currently in police custody after the incident in Elizabeth Street.

The victim, a man in his 40s, received first aid from a 'hero' passer-by after being stabbed at about 2.20pm.

His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Today (Wednesday) a police spokesman said: "The victim continues to make a recovery in hospital."

Witnesses or anyone with information should call police on 101 using reference number 22000017626.