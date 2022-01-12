Two arrested after Corby stabbing

Two men have been arrested after Monday's stabbing in Corby's town centre, police have confirmed.

The suspects, aged 34 and 37, are currently in police custody after the incident in Elizabeth Street.

The victim, a man in his 40s, received first aid from a 'hero' passer-by after being stabbed at about 2.20pm.

Police at the scene on Monday

His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Today (Wednesday) a police spokesman said: "The victim continues to make a recovery in hospital."