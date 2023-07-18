Three people who were charged over a serious Kettering town centre assault have been remanded in custody by magistrates.

Ryan Boyd Maxwell, aged 41, of Nelson Street in Kettering, Adrian Graham Hillyer, aged 37, of Duke Street in Kettering, and 33-year-old Chloe Awena Molloy of no fixed address are accused of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

They were arrested after a 35-year-old man was allegedly struck with a weapon in High Street at about 10.15pm on Sunday, July 16.

Police at the scene

Maxwell was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

All three appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court today and were remanded in custody until Tuesday, August 29, when they are due to appear at Northampton Crown Court.

Police taped off a section of High Street, between Savers and B&M, yesterday while scene of crime officers searched the area.

