News you can trust since 1897
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Three remanded in custody over serious Kettering town centre assault

They were arrested after the incident on Sunday night
By Sam Wildman
Published 18th Jul 2023, 15:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 15:02 BST

Three people who were charged over a serious Kettering town centre assault have been remanded in custody by magistrates.

Ryan Boyd Maxwell, aged 41, of Nelson Street in Kettering, Adrian Graham Hillyer, aged 37, of Duke Street in Kettering, and 33-year-old Chloe Awena Molloy of no fixed address are accused of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They were arrested after a 35-year-old man was allegedly struck with a weapon in High Street at about 10.15pm on Sunday, July 16.

Police at the scenePolice at the scene
Police at the scene
Most Popular

Maxwell was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

All three appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court today and were remanded in custody until Tuesday, August 29, when they are due to appear at Northampton Crown Court.

Police taped off a section of High Street, between Savers and B&M, yesterday while scene of crime officers searched the area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The man who was assaulted was taken to Kettering General Hospital for his injuries but has since been discharged.