Three people are due to appear at court today after being charged over a Kettering town centre ‘weapon attack’.

Ryan Boyd Maxwell, Adrian Graham Hillyer and Chloe Awena Molloy are all accused of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

They were arrested after an incident on Sunday night which left a section of High Street, between Savers and B&M, taped off.

Police at the scene

A 35-year-old man was allegedly hit over the head with a weapon at about 10.15pm and was taken to Kettering General Hospital for his injuries but has since been discharged.

A cordon was in place yesterday morning while scene of crime officers searched the area, placing evidence markers on the ground,

Maxwell, aged 41 and of Nelson Street in Kettering, is also charged with affray and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

