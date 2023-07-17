Three arrested after man attacked with weapon in Kettering town centre

Three people have been arrested after a man was attacked in Kettering’s High Street last night (Sunday).

A cordon is currently in place between Savers and B&M and scene of crime officers have been searching the area, placing evidence markers on the ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northamptonshire Police have now confirmed that a 35-year-old man was allegedly hit over the head with a ‘weapon’ at about 10.15pm. Eyewitnesses told the Northants Telegraph they believed it was a hammer.

Police at the scene

Two Kettering men – aged 41 and 37 – and a 33-year-old woman of no fixed address were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon and affray.

All three remain in police custody.

The victim was treated at Kettering General Hospital for his injuries and has since been discharged.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Detectives investigating this incident would like to hear from anyone who may have either witnessed the alleged assault who could assist with their enquiries.

Police at the scene

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

“Please quote incident number 23000439747 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”

Those working near the cordon said there is a small pool of blood on the pavement near Savers and a trail of it towards the clock tower.

One McDonald’s worker, who did not want to be named, said: “I got a shock when I came into work this morning and saw the police.

Police at the scene

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad