Kettering High Street taped off as scene of crime officers search area after 'attack'

A section of Kettering’s High Street remains taped off this morning (Monday) after an ‘attack’.

A cordon is in place between Savers and B&M with a small pool of blood on the pavement and a trail of it towards the clock tower.

Police are yet to reveal the nature of the incident but eyewitnesses at the scene told the Northants Telegraph they had been told someone had been attacked with a hammer.

Police at the scene this morning

One McDonald’s worker, who did not want to be named, said: “I got a shock when I came into work this morning and saw the police.

"All I know at the moment is that someone was hit with a hammer – that’s what police said.”

Scene of crime officers arrived at 10am and have been searching areas of the pavement and placing evidence markers on the ground.