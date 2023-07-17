News you can trust since 1897
Kettering High Street taped off as scene of crime officers search area after 'attack'

Police have set up a cordon
By Sam Wildman and Alison Bagley
Published 17th Jul 2023, 10:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 10:33 BST

A section of Kettering’s High Street remains taped off this morning (Monday) after an ‘attack’.

A cordon is in place between Savers and B&M with a small pool of blood on the pavement and a trail of it towards the clock tower.

Police are yet to reveal the nature of the incident but eyewitnesses at the scene told the Northants Telegraph they had been told someone had been attacked with a hammer.

Police at the scene this morningPolice at the scene this morning
Police at the scene this morning
One McDonald’s worker, who did not want to be named, said: “I got a shock when I came into work this morning and saw the police.

"All I know at the moment is that someone was hit with a hammer – that’s what police said.”

Scene of crime officers arrived at 10am and have been searching areas of the pavement and placing evidence markers on the ground.

Northamptonshire Police have been contacted for comment.