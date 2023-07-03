News you can trust since 1897
Thrapston A14 service station attack victims remain in hospital

Emergency services attended the scene
Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 14:43 BST- 1 min read

Two men seriously injured during a ‘large-scale disturbance’ remain in hospital today following an incident at an A14 service station.

Emergency services had been called to the Thrapston Services at Junction 13 just after 1pm on Sunday (July 2).

Witnesses saw debris strewn outside a van parked outside the Travelodge and one of the victims being moved to an ambulance.

Police were called the services at Junction 13 of the A14 near ThrapstonPolice were called the services at Junction 13 of the A14 near Thrapston
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: “Two men aged 47 and 59 remain in hospital and their condition is described as serious but stable. A third man – aged 51 – was treated at hospital for minor injuries and discharged.

“Three men aged 39, 37 and 29 from Cambridgeshire, Surrey and Portsmouth respectively, remain in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of violent disorder and grievous bodily harm.”

Details of the weapons used in the attack have yet to be disclosed, but detectives from Northants Police have asked witnesses to come forward who may have seen the incident.

A taxi driver, who had stopped to use the service station’s cafes, said: “I got there as a lad on a bike, who said he was Thrapston, was standing there. He said Thrapston was usually quiet.

"There were at least six paramedics, and an air ambulance, and the road up to the Travelodge was blocked off by three police officers. They (paramedics) were wheeling a man on a trolley to the ambulance.”

Call police on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting number 23000406651 with information.