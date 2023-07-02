A large-scale disturbance has left three men in hospital with serious injuries after a fight broke out at a service station on the A14 at Thrapston.

Emergency services were called to the Thrapston Services at junction 13 just after 1pm on Sunday (July 2).

Detectives from Northants Police have asked witnesses to come forward who may have seen the incident.

Google images - Thrapston Services

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses after a large-scale disturbance at a service station this afternoon (Sunday).

“Officers were called just after 1pm to reports of a large number of people fighting at the Thrapston services, junction 13 of the A14.

“As a result of the incident three men have been taken to hospital with serious injuries.”

Detective Chief Inspector Nickie Deeks, said: “A large number of people from multiple vehicles are believed to have been involved in this incident, which took place in a very busy location.

“Three people have been badly injured and we would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed what happened or have any information regarding it.

“We would be particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have filmed the incident or have any dashcam footage of what happened.”

Three men, aged 37, 29 and 39 have been arrested in connection with the incident and remain in police custody this evening.

